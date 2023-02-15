Simu Liu will host the Oscar’s Technical Awards

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Actor Simu Liu will host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. He will present nine awards, including an Oscar statuette, to 20 individual award recipients during the evening.

Liu made history as the star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first Marvel movie to center on an Asian lead character. His previous credits include the television series “Kim’s Convenience.” His upcoming projects include “Barbie,” with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Achievements receiving Academy Scientific and Technical Awards need not to have been developed and introduced during a specified period of time. Rather, the achievements must demonstrate a proven record of contributing significant value to the scientific and technical processes of making motion pictures.

