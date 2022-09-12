Sinead O’Connor’s documentary nominated for a Producers Guild Award

Also nominated is the moving documentary “Descendant” which follows descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States.

Nominees for the Producers Guild of America (PGA) have been announced and includes Irish Songstress Sinead O’Connor’s richly cinematic portrait “Nothing Compares.”

[Irish Songstress Sinead O’Connor Has Some Regrets, and That’s Okay]

“Nothing Compares,” which is available to stream for Showtime, will compete for Best Documentary Motion Pictures alongside “All That Breathes,” “Fire of Love,” and the moving documentary “Descendant” which follows descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States.

Winners will be honored during the 34th Annual Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Each year the PGA Awards are attended by Hollywood elite and have honored the industry’s biggest players including Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Jordan Peele, Brad Pitt, and Shonda Rhimes.

Last year, producers Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein, and Robert Fyvolent were honored with the award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture for “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” which documented the Black history, culture, music, and fashion of the Harlem Cultural Festival which took place over six weeks in the summer of 1969.

The Producers Guild of America represents over 8,500 producers. It is a non-profit trade organization that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media.