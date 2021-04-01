Slightly Stoopid launch three new cannabis products

Longtime cannabis advocates, and popular California lifestyle music group Slightly Stoopid have announced the official launch of their cannabis, spirits, and health + wellness brand Stoopid Organics.

Inspired by the band’s long-term respect for the benefits of cannabis, Stoopid Organics aims to deliver top quality cannabis products and include two grow-at-home seed selections, a Full Spectrum Hemp Oil tincture (CBD-A), and high-end pre-rolled “infused” marijuana cigarettes.

Slightly Stoopid has embraced the cannabis culture as a way of life throughout their two decade career, and have openly professed respect for the plant since the early 90s. The band’s reverence for the sacred herb has been showcased in a multitude of Slightly Stoopid song lyrics, with such hits as “Couldn’t Get High,” “This Joint,” “2AM,” “Collie-Man,” “Sensimilla,” “Mellow Mood,” “Officer.”

To Slightly Stoopid, marijuana represents freedom and emphasizes the larger environmental and social issues that impact society. With Stoopid Organics, Slightly Stoopid continue their efforts in raising awareness for the medical benefits of cannabis and expand their participation in supporting cannabis law reform and responsible commercialization.

Each of the three products are now available for purchase at select dispensaries in California with additional selections to be announced soon.