Snoop Dogg: “I’m giving up smoke”

The reason behind his decision, at this time is unknown.

“I’m giving up smoke,” Snoop Dogg posted on .

The rapper posted the statement Thursday, asking for privacy following his decision.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he noted in a graphic in his post.

He’s been open about his love for weed with many of his lyrics promoting smoking marijuana.

In the 2015, the entrepreneur launched a line of cannabis products, “Leafs By Snoop.”

Some of his fans grew concerned, while others questioned if he could give up “smoke.”

10 years ago, Snoop claimed he had reached the midpoint of his life choosing to renounce violence, embrace peace and love, a doctrine of the Rastafarian lifestyle.

“I have always seen similarities with Bob Marley and always felt a connection with Rastafari,” shared Snoop while promoting his journey to spiritualism.

The rapper has since earned nominations from the Stellar Gospel Music Awards and even performed at the annual event.