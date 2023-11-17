Uncategorized
Snoop Dogg: “I’m giving up smoke”
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/17/23

The reason behind his decision, at this time is unknown.

Image

“I’m giving up smoke,” Snoop Dogg posted on X.

The rapper posted the statement Thursday, asking for privacy following his decision.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he noted in a graphic in his post.

He’s been open about his love for weed  with many of his lyrics promoting smoking marijuana.

In the 2015, the entrepreneur launched a line of cannabis products, “Leafs By Snoop.”

The reason behind his decision at this time is unknown.

Some of his fans grew concerned, while others questioned if he could give up “smoke.”

10 years ago, Snoop claimed he had reached the midpoint of his life choosing to renounce violence, embrace peace and love, a doctrine of the Rastafarian lifestyle.

“I have always seen similarities with Bob Marley and always felt a connection with Rastafari,” shared Snoop while promoting his journey to spiritualism.

The rapper has since earned nominations from the Stellar Gospel Music Awards and even performed at the annual event.

 

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Serena Williams will be inducted to the National Women’s Hall of Fame

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Sports, 11/17/23

Snoop Dogg: “I’m giving up smoke”

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/17/23

Producer Sean “Diddy” Combs denies assault charges

Staff writer, Caribpress, 11/17/23

Health officials anticipating a busy winter for the health-care system

CNS, Community, health, 11/16/23

Prime Video releases trailer for David Oyelowo drama

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” says Jimmy Kimmel

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

Los Angeles freeway repair estimated at 3 weeks

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 11/15/23

Caribbean drama ‘Black Cake’ recognized by Critics Choice

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

Where to find cheap gas in Southern California

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 11/14/23

20 Days in Mariupol, American Symphony, and The Deepest Breath win Critics Choice Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in