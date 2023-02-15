Snoop Dogg to Headline Cali Vibes Reggae Festival in Long Beach

“Saturday Night’s massive West Coast throwdown features the addition of Long Beach legend Snoop Dogg, his first appearances of this scale on his home turf in many years. That should be a really special moment in the LBC following Damian Marley’s performance,” said Jon, Silverback Records/Silverback Live

LONG BEACH, CA: es is back for a second year, and it’s better than ever. Presented by Goldenvoice and Silverback Records, this much-anticipated celebration of California Roots, Reggae, and Dancehall music begins this Friday, February 17th. This three-day-long, all-ages reggae festival will take place in Long Beach, California at the Marina Green Park – a spacious, ocean-front sprawl with the perfect ambiance for a music festival – Good vibes, good music, good food, and dozens of amazing vendors make this event one for the history books. With so many phenomenally talented new and classic artists, it will take three days, three stages, and back-to-back performances for nearly twelve hours a day to see them all. If you do the math, that equals 108 hours of live music.

In traditional Cali Vibes fashion, the Boomyard Stage will feature many local and Jamaican talents and deejays. Hot Steppa Sound system and their dance crew will be holding it down as Friday kicks off with a two-hour set. Later that day, Zach Jones, Yaadcore, and finally, Jazzy T and Delano. Meanwhile, Friday at the Greens Stage brings us Collie Buddz, Sister Nancy, and Protoje, with a special performance from this year’s Grammy winner Kabaka Pyramid from 2:10-2:50. On the Vibes Stage Friday’s line-up features Arise Roots, Steel Pulse, last years’ Grammy winner-Soja, finishing with Cali Roots favorites 311, Rebelution, and Stick Figure.

Saturday the heat gets turned up even hotter at Boomyard with a set from female deejays Kali Madden and Tuff Like Iron, and performances from Grammy nominee Blvk Hero, as well as Baby Cham, Lila Ike, and Afrobeats to The World’s Blaq Pages finishing out the night. Long Beach Dub Allstars will hit the Greens Stage at 2pm, with performances by Matisyahu, J Boog, Cypress Hill, and Alborosie headlining. Saturday at the Vibes Stage, fans are in for a treat with Common Kings, Damien Marley, Dirty Heads, and a special appearance by Snoop Dogg.

Sunday doesn’t quit with Yaksta and Demarco on the Boomyard. Mike Love, Hirie, and Pepper on the Greens, with Warren G followed by Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals finishing off the festival. Last, but not least, Cali Vibes guests better buckle up for a grand finale with The Movement, Rome and Duddy, Steven Marley, Tash Sultana, Slightly Stoopid, and Jack Johnson.

CaribPress chatted with one of Cali Vibe’s organizers Jon Phillips of Silverback Music and Silverback Live: “Jon, what’s new with Cali Vibes, and what can reggae fans look forward to this year?”

“Reggae fans get an insane cross-section of up and coming artists from Jamaica on Delicious Island Vinyl’s Boomyard stage (take your pick who you like), while Kabaka Pyramid hits the Green stage on the heels of his recent Grammy! Stephen Marley, Sister Nancy, Mykal Rose & Subatomic Sound System’s Dub Tribute to Lee Scratch Perry are all going to be off the charts on vibes!” Jon explained.

Jon Phillips, along with his brother Matt Phillips, are co-founders of Silverback Music and Silverback Live who are partnered with Goldenvoice on curating Cali Vibes. Silverback also manages the artists Slightly Stoopid, Stephen Marley, Fortunate Youth, DENM and Arise Roots.

For almost everything you’d want to know about Cali Vibes, visit the festival’s website at https://calivibesfest.com/ Tickets and passes are still available, and children 5 & under are free.