SNWMF is now here, finally

The passing of SNWMF founder, Warren Smith in 2021 coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic had aided in festival down time.

Fast forward to 2023, Warren’s wife Gretchen Franz Smith hits the Mendocino reggae music festival’s reset button and the rest is history in the making.

Earlier this year, Gretchen Smith had this to say about the festival, “the positive vibes of our festival are created by the collective energies of our staff, volunteers, vendors, artists, press and of course the festival attendees. SNWMF remains dedicated to nurturing a world family peacefully united in celebration of the universal spirit of music.”

On Thursday, SNWMF organizers put on luncheon gathering meet-and-greet for the media to show their appreciation to a long list of media personnel for getting the word out to their respective audience about the festival’s return. Over 50 individuals representing numerous radio dejay personalities, and printed media professionals.

At a glance on Friday, SNWMF organizers had carefully planned out a total time of 5 hours and 5 mins scheduled set of activities and performances for the opening day.

The media was presented with this weekend’s line-up. The festival will have two stages; Valley Stage and Village Stage.

Pomo Blessings will be the first to step on the Village Stage at 5:10pm followed by 7th Street Showcase at 6pm then DJ Aline at 8:15pm.

Welcome & Nyabinghi on Valley Stage at 6pm, Kumar & The Original Fyah kicks off at 6:45pm until the next act at 8:30pm. It will be the 2023 Grammy winner, Kabaka Pyramid takes the main stage and passed on the reggae baton to the Rasta Messenjah Luciano as the anchor the last stretch of the live stage performances for the night.

Because Sierra Nevada has always expertly combined classic Jamaican vibes and a complimentary selection of world music, there will be something for everyone and all genres will be represented. Performances by reggae veterans Kabaka Pyramid and Luciano are sure to be impressive-Today’s “one to watch” will be Kumar and the Original Fyah. Kumar and members of the new band were members of Raging Fyah who was selling out venues pre-covid era.

The afterparty continues with Warrior Sound International holding down the vibes on Valley Stage and Jah Warrior on Village until early morning.

Reggae fans should have a fun and enjoyable first date.

Look out for Saturday’s outline to follow.