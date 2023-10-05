SNWMF returns in full force with major Reggae Icons out of Jamaica taking center stage

SNWMF will be presenting some of the best reggae artists in the world. The legendary Burning Spear, Lovers Rock legend Beres Hammond and the Rastafarian Messenjah Luciano are mega headliners for the 3-day California festival.

It’s now less than one month until the return of one of the most iconic Reggae music festivals in California. The Sierra Nevada World Music Festival, or SNWMF for short, has been bringing a wonderfully diverse lineup of reggae and world music artists to Northern California since 1994, and to beautiful Mendocino since 2006. Due to the pandemic, the festival was forced to take a hiatus. After three long years, fans of this one-of-a-kind event will be able to come together once again and enjoy a dynamite line-up.

Owen Jackson, an Angeleno festival-goer and long-time reggae music listener said of the festival “Sierra Nevada is one of the oldest festivals that still has authentic reggae music artists coming out of Jamaica. Classic reggae acts like Beres Hammond, Burning Spear, Luciano, to new talents like Protoje, Blvk 3ero and Lila Iké, put Dancehall vibes mix with Afro-beats and Brazilian beats, SNWMF features a solid lineup. Highly recommend!”

This year’s stellar lineup will be divided into three memorable days. On Friday June 16th, attendees will be able to catch performances by “Messenjah” Luciano and this year’s Grammy winner Kabaka Pyramid, as well as Kumar and & The Original Fyah. Also Friday will be Warrior Sound System International and Jah Warrior Shelter HiFi.

Saturday, June 17th features a wide array or reggae legends like Beres Hammond, Tarrus Riley, Derrick Morgan, Johnny Clarke, Soul Syndicate, and Grammy nominee Blvk H3ro, who will be performing for the first time on the SNWMF stage. Veteran dancehall selecta Rory Stone Love, Soul Ska, Brazilbeat Sound System, Afrobeats Oakland featuring Juan G, and Boonfire will keep everyone dancing.

Sunday brings us Protoje, Lila Iké, Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba, Norma Fraser, Wesli, The Clarendonians, and the Steady 45s. Sunday closes with a big bang with international firebrand Burning Spear with a career spanning over five decades and still going strong- that is sure to be a treat.

With so many varied and talented acts in one picturesque location, any festival attendee will be sure to enjoy, and with dozens of craft and food vendors to choose from, there is sure to be something for everyone.

“The positive vibes of our festival are created by the collective energies of our staff, volunteers, vendors, artists, press and of course the festival attendees. SNWMF remains dedicated to nurturing a world family peacefully united in celebration of the universal spirit of music,” said Gretchen Franz Smith.