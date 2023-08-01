So So Def Festival celebrates hip-hop and R&B

The two-day live festival will feature performances from artists who have collaborated with Jermaine Dupri.

In commemoration of So So Def’s 30th anniversary, Grammy award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri has officially announced the So So Def Festival.

The two-day live festival will feature performances from artists who have collaborated with him over the last 30 years and will take place on October 7th from 12 PM – 11 PM ET and October 8th from 12 PM – 10 PM ET in Atlanta’s infamous Central Park.

In 1993, Dupri established So So Def and has worked with artists such as Xscape, Da Brat, and Kris Kross. He collaborated with artists including Mariah Carey, Usher, and Destiny’s Child.

Dupri is working on a new docu-series titled “Magic City: An American Fantasy,” a strip club in Atlanta that’s been referenced several times in hip-hop music and pop culture. Dupri has enlisted the help of Drake to help produce the series.