Music
So So Def Festival celebrates hip-hop and R&B
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, 08/22/23

The two-day live festival will feature performances from artists who have collaborated with Jermaine Dupri.

In commemoration of So So Def’s 30th anniversary, Grammy award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri has officially announced the So So Def Festival.Jermaine Dupri

The two-day live festival will feature performances from artists who have collaborated with him over the last 30 years and will take place on October 7th from 12 PM – 11 PM ET and October 8th from 12 PM – 10 PM ET in Atlanta’s infamous Central Park.

In 1993, Dupri established So So Def and has worked with artists such as Xscape, Da Brat, and Kris Kross. He collaborated with artists including Mariah Carey, Usher, and Destiny’s Child.

Dupri is working on a new docu-series titled “Magic City: An American Fantasy,” a strip club in Atlanta that’s been referenced several times in hip-hop music and pop culture. Dupri has enlisted the help of Drake to help produce the series.

Categories: Music

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop: Legislative Black Caucus Honors West Coast Greats

Antonio Ray Harvey| CBM, Carib Press, 08/24/23

Attention Older Adults: the California Dept. Of Aging Wants to Hear from You

Sunita Sohrabji, Carib Press, 08/24/23

Ron DeSantis booed, Vivek Ramaswamy belittled during Republican debate

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Politics, 08/23/23

So So Def Festival celebrates hip-hop and R&B

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, 08/22/23

Gotham Awards to accept submissions for international films

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, film festival, 08/22/23

Monica Sorelle’s Haitian drama screens at TIFF

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 08/22/23

Josh Greenbaum’s doggie tale hit theaters

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/21/23

Atlanta college reinstates COVID-19 mask mandate

AJC, Community, 08/21/23

California deals with storms, flooding, wildfires and a quake

Cali Matters, Community, 08/21/23

Uplifting Minds II conference sets date

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/15/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in