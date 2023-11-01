Socal Residents can visit Disneyland for $75

The Disneyland Resort is announcing a special ticket offer, where eligible guests may experience the magic of Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure park for as low as $75 per day

Southern California residents can revisit their favorite rides and relive the magic of Disneyland with admission as low as $75 per day on select days with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket.

This limited-time ticket offer for Southern California residents goes on sale Dec. 5, 2023, for visits Jan. 2 through June 2, 2024, subject to park reservation availability. The three-day ticket can be spread out on separate dates, and upgrading to a Park Hopper ticket or adding Disney Genie+ service are available at the time of purchase.

A limited-time ticker offer just for kids is also still available and with this offer, children ages 3-9 can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per day between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024, subject to park reservations availability.