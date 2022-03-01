Top Ten / Uncategorized
“Somebody needs to do a wellness check with Will Smith,” says Akbar Gbajabiamila
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/28/22

Host of “NinjaWarrior” and “The Talk CBS”

Will Smith

The 94th Academy Awards will forever be marred by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, and although Smith has since apologized to Rock, it’s still a huge topic in Hollywood.THE TALK

Akbar Gbajabiamila and co-host Paula Abdul and Kevin Frazier from “Entertainment Tonight” discussed the event which took place during last night’s Oscar Awards telecast today on “The Talk.”

“It just seemed like Will Smith had reached his end. There’s something going on with Will Smith,” shared Gbajabiamila. “I think there’s going to be room for forgiveness because this is uncharacteristic of Will Smith and that’s why I think there’s something was building up. Somebody needs to do a wellness check with Will Smith.”

Gbajabiamila, whose parents hail from Nigeria has a long history of volunteering and social consciousness and serves as a board member for the Asomugha Foundation, an organization aimed at creating better educational opportunities for impoverished communities and is a host on ‘The Talk,” which airs weekdays on the CBS Television Network.

The daily show  features a panel of entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day and is also hosted by Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

Categories: Top Ten, Uncategorized

Tags: , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Anthony Anderson is honored for his achievements in the film and television

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 03/28/22

“Somebody needs to do a wellness check with Will Smith,” says Akbar Gbajabiamila

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/28/22

FDA To Authorize Second COVID Booster Shot

Staff writer, Health, 03/28/22

Oscars 2022 Highlights

Samantha Ofole-Prince/Pictures courtesy of A.M.P.A.S., Caribpress Newsmagazine, Event, entertainment, 03/27/22

Oscars Countdown: What You Need To Know About The Upcoming Oscars

Samantha Ofole-Prince/ Photos by Royalty Images/A.M.P.A.S., Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 03/26/22

Lashana Lynch Wins the EE Rising Star Award

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, Videos, 03/25/22

Check out photos from Vanessa Bell Calloway’s 65th birthday bash

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 03/23/22

How to address unfinished learning now that kids are back to school?

Jenny Manrique, CaribPress, News, 03/22/22

On Equal Pay Day, Advocates Shine Light on Earning Gap for Black Women

Aldon Thomas Stiles | CBM, CaribPress, News, 03/21/22

County Safer At Work Program Saves LA Businesses Millions

Mark Hedin, EMS, CaribPress, News, 03/18/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in