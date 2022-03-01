“Somebody needs to do a wellness check with Will Smith,” says Akbar Gbajabiamila

The 94th Academy Awards will forever be marred by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, and although Smith has since apologized to Rock, it’s still a huge topic in Hollywood.

Akbar Gbajabiamila and co-host Paula Abdul and Kevin Frazier from “Entertainment Tonight” discussed the event which took place during last night’s Oscar Awards telecast today on “The Talk.”

“It just seemed like Will Smith had reached his end. There’s something going on with Will Smith,” shared Gbajabiamila. “I think there’s going to be room for forgiveness because this is uncharacteristic of Will Smith and that’s why I think there’s something was building up. Somebody needs to do a wellness check with Will Smith.”

Gbajabiamila, whose parents hail from Nigeria has a long history of volunteering and social consciousness and serves as a board member for the Asomugha Foundation, an organization aimed at creating better educational opportunities for impoverished communities and is a host on ‘The Talk,” which airs weekdays on the CBS Television Network.

