Southern California braces for blistering winds

Major airlines have begun to issue warnings and adjust ticketing policies ahead of the winter storm that is predicted to impact states across the entire U.S.

More than half of the states in the U.S. are preparing to be hit by the impending winter storm which is expected to wreak havoc on millions of Americans, causing up to 20 inches of snow in some areas.

On the West Coast, Southern Californians are preparing to see the coldest temperatures in years with snow and winds up to 80 miles per hour possible in some mountain regions.

As of Monday evening, FOX Weather reported that more than 30 million Americans are under some sort of winter weather alert with that number expected to grow.

On the West Coast, residents in Southern California are hunkering down for winds and cold temperatures the area hasn’t seen in years.

Wind gusts in the valley and coastal regions will range from 30 to 50 miles per hour and temps will fall into the high 40s and low 50s.

Rain, snow, and wind speeds up to 80 miles per hour are possible in the mountain and foothill areas.

‘This storm will pack a one-two punch as the winds will be accompanied by extremely cold air,’ the National Weather Service said.

The temperatures and winds are expected to be so severe, local officials have issued cold weather warnings.

‘Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,’ said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer.