Spencer reprises her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/08/22

“Truth Be Told” season three will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Octavia SpencerAcademy Award winner Octavia Spencer will return to Apple TV’s award-winning drama “Truth Be Told.”

Now in its third season, Spencer will reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, ‘Poppy Scoville,’  and will take on a new case in the 10-episode third season. The crime podcast will also star Gabrielle Union.

“Truth Be Told” season three will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, January 20, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023, on Apple TV+OCT

Based on the novel “While You Were Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber, “Truth Be Told” offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

In season three, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them. In addition to Union, returning cast members include series regulars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

