Top Ten
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Squid Game’ win Critics Choice Super Awards
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/17/22

“This year’s slate of Critics Choice Super Awards nominees and winners represents the absolute best in genre storytelling,” said Sean O’Connell, Critics Choice Super Awards Branch President.

spidey

Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the winners of the 2nd annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both movies and television, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” led the film winners this year, garnering three awards overall. The film was awarded Best Superhero Movie, while Andrew Garfield took the prize for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie, and Willem Dafoe won Best Villain in a Movie.

“Squid Game” and “WandaVision” tied for most series wins, earning three awards each. “Squid Game” swept the Action Series categories, with Lee Jung-jae winning Best Actor in an Action Series, HoYeon Jung winning Best Actress in an Action Series, and the show taking home the Best Action Series award. “WandaVision” was named Best Superhero Series, and Elizabeth Olsen was awarded Best Actress in a Superhero Series, while her co-star Kathryn Hahn won Best Villain in a Series.

“This year’s slate of Critics Choice Super Awards nominees and winners represents the absolute best in genre storytelling,” said Sean O’Connell, Critics Choice Super Awards Branch President. “It’s an honor to showcase these incredible accomplishments in Horror, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Comic Book films and television. The Super Awards will proudly continue to shine a brighter light on the talented people telling stories in these fields.”

Categories: Top Ten

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

County Safer At Work Program Saves LA Businesses Millions

Mark Hedin, EMS, CaribPress, News, 03/18/22

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Squid Game’ win Critics Choice Super Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/17/22

Cal Reparations Task Force: Yale Prof. Traces Long History of Racism in Public Health

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, News, 03/17/22

Make Room, Gas and Food: Insurance Payments Might Be Going Up, Too

Tanu Henry | CBM, CaribPress, News, 03/16/22

Toks Omishakin, Transportation Sec. Nominee, Moves Up to Cabinet Level

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, 03/15/22

Women’s History Month: California Org Honors Leaders, Discuss Priorities

Charlene Muhammad | CBM, Carib Press, 03/14/22

On State of the State, Gov. Newsom and Republicans Offer Clashing Views

Joe W. Bowers Jr. | CBM, Carib Press, Opinion, 03/14/22

‘CODA’ makes history at BAFTA Film Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress/Photos by Royalty Images, Entertainment, 03/13/22

Caribpress covers the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, event, entertainment, 03/11/22

37th Film Independent Spirit Awards

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, Videos, 03/09/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in