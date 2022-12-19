Uncategorized
‘Spinning Gold’ charts the musical journey of Casablanca Records
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, film, 12/30/22

The film hits theaters March 31st.

photo

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS?

They all rose to their musical heights under music industry’s music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records.

“Spinning Gold” features an all-star cast including Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan, Michelle Monaghan, Jay Pharoah and features some of today’s hottest music stars playing the icons who inspired them and singing their most popular songs including Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers, Grammy Award nominee Tayla Parx as Donna Summer and multi-Grammy winner Ledisi as Gladys Knight.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Timothy Scott Bogart and produced by Jessica Martins, and Laurence Mark and tells the musical journey of  Neil and Casablanca Records and how they changed the music industry with their mix of creative insanity.

Click here to check out the trailer

