Stars celebrate Season 2 of BET's '"Boomerang"
By Samantha Ofole-Prince/Photos by Getty Images for BET

Check out pictures from the premiere below

Last night, BET Networks celebrated the season two premiere of its Lena Waithe and Halle Berry executive produced show “Boomerang,” at Paramount Studios in California.

The series is based on the 1992 American romantic comedy film “Boomerang.”  Directed by Reginald Hudlin it starred Eddie Murphy as a hotshot advertising executive who also happens to be an insatiable womanizer and male chauvinist.  Martin Lawrence and Grace Jones also starred.

The series premiered on February 12, 2019, on BET and guest stars for season two will include Jaleel White, Joey Bada$$, Walter Emmanuel Jones and Kim Wayans.

Check out pictures from the premiere below which was attended by show cast members Tequan Richmond, Tetona Jackson, Lala Milan, Dime Davis, Leland B. Martin and RJ Walker and guests Terrence J, Martin Lawrence and Lance Gross.

