Stars celebrate ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

The film hits theaters and will be streaming exclusively on HBO Max July 16.

NBA legend, Lebron James, award-winning actor, Don Cheadle and voice actor Eric Bauza enjoyed a night of rides and family fun at Six Flags Magic Mountain to celebrate the upcoming film.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” follows Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James as he goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event and is directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

Check out the pictures below: