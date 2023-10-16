Videos
STARZ releases teaser clip for “Force”
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/16/23

“Power Book IV: Force” stars Joseph Sikora.

power-book-force-first-look-photo-joseph-sikora-tommy-egan-1-

When “Force” debuted in February 2022, it became the network’s highest-rated series premiere.

The fourth series in TV’s “Power” universe explores the life of Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after he leaves New York  to embark on a new chapter in Chicago where he sets his sights on becoming the biggest drug lord in the city.
A real treat for “Power” fans who’ve been following the franchise since the very beginning, its in Chicago that Tommy discovers a new family and ruthless drug game that entices him to stay.
The explosive second season began with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner.  With the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world, but with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

“Power Book IV: Force” season two airs Friday, October 20 on STARZ. Check out a teaser clip.

