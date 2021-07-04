Arts & Culture
Starz releases trailer for sisterhood series ‘Run the World’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/08/21

The series stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Tosin Morohunfola .

Run the World Season 1 2021

Starz has released the official trailer for its new comedy series “Run the World.”

Set in Harlem, “Run the World” follows a group of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women – fiercely loyal best friends – who live, work and play in Harlem. As they strive for world domination, they each navigate career highs and lows, hookups and heartbreaks that causes them to re-evaluate who they are and where they are going.Run The World Season 1 2021

The series stars Amber Stevens West (“The Carmichael Show”) as “Whitney,” a perfectionist who almost always plays by the rules; Andrea Bordeaux (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) as “Ella,” an audacious romantic, who is figuring out what she truly wants both personally and professionally; Bresha Webb (“Marlon”) as “Renee,” the vivacious, soon-to-be-divorced diva with a seemingly thriving career; and Corbin Reid (“Valor”) as “Sondi,” an erudite professional who begins to reevaluate both her career and personal priorities.

“Run the World” also stars the previously announced cast of Stephen Bishop (Moneyball, “Imposters”) as “Matthew,” Tosin Morohunfola (“Black Lightning”) as “Ola,” Erika Alexander (“Living Single”) as “Barb,” Nick Sagar (“Queen of the South”) as “Anderson,” Jay Walker (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as “Jason,” and guest star Tonya Pinkins as “Gwynn” (“All My Children”). The series is produced by Lionsgate Television.

Created by Leigh Davenport (BET’s “Boomerang”) who will executive produce alongside showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser (“Living Single,” “black-ish,” Lionsgate’s “Dear White People”) the series will premiere worldwide on Sunday, May 16 across all Starz platforms and will air  internationally on the Starzplay premium streaming platform in Europe, Latin America and Japan.

STARZ recently launched its #TakeTheLead initiative, the company’s comprehensive effort to deepen its existing commitment to narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.

Click to watch Trailer for Run the World



