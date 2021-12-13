State Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts

SACRAMENTO – December 31, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Unvaccinated people were 5.2 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from December 13, 2021 to December 19, 2021).

(data from December 13, 2021 to December 19, 2021). Unvaccinated people were 14.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from December 6, 2021 to December 12, 2021).

with COVID-19 (data from December 6, 2021 to December 12, 2021). Unvaccinated people were 15.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from November 29, 2021 to December 5, 2021).

Vaccinations

· 64,792,572 total vaccines administered.

· 79.4% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

· 139,863 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

· California has 5,191,438 confirmed cases to date.

· Today’s average case count is 15,806 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

· The testing positivity rate is 15.9% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

· There are 5,835 hospitalizations statewide.

· There are 1,158 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

· There have been 75,847 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

· COVID-19 claims the lives of 45 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

ADDITIONAL UPDATES

Updated Requirements for Mega Events

CDPH has released updated requirements for attending mega events, such as concerts and sporting events. The new guidance lowers the occupancy threshold of 10,000 attendees to 5,000 for outdoor events, and 1,000 attendees to 500 for indoor events. Venues covered by the requirement must be in full compliance no later than January 15, 2022. Prior to attending an event, attendees are required to provide either proof of vaccination, a negative antigen COVID-19 test within one day of the event, or a negative PCR test within two days of the event.

Updated Guidance: Visitation at Hospitals and Skilled Nursing Facilities

Today, CDPH updated visitation guidance for hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

See the updated order here.

Isolation and Quarantine

CDPH continues to monitor COVID-19 cases and take action to slow transmission in light of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. CDPH updated guidance to align with the recommended isolation and quarantine timeframes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In this time of uncertainty due to Omicron, CDPH added additional testing recommendations to exit isolation and quarantine and improved masking measures to protect the health and well-being of all Californians.

Isolation for COVID-19 Positive Individuals

All individuals with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, should stay home for at least five days. Isolation can end after day five if symptoms are not present or resolving and if an antigen test collected on day five or later is negative.

Quarantine for Individuals Exposed to COVID-19

Unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID-19, and vaccinated people who are eligible for a booster but have not yet received a booster who are exposed to COVID-19, should stay home for at least five days and also get an antigen test on day five.

Vaccinated individuals who have received their booster, or are not eligible for a booster, and are exposed to COVID-19 do not have to stay home but should test on day five.

Omicron Update

Overall, clinical and wastewater data show that Omicron cases are present in most regions of the state, indicating that there is likely community transmission. Mutations consistent with Omicron variant have been detected at increasing proportions in wastewater in multiple regions throughout California where this surveillance is conducted. Data from several sources, including genetic sequencing from COVID-19 patients, wastewater surveillance, and reports from health care partners, indicate that the proportion of cases due to the Omicron variant is increasing rapidly. Additionally, genetic sequencing does not represent real-time data, as sequencing generally occurs several days or more after initial tests are positive for COVID-19.

The emergence of the Omicron variant emphasizes the importance of taking prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19, including getting a vaccine or booster. For information on Omicron and other variants, see the CDPH variant webpage and the Omicron variant fact sheet.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated. Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. With the combination of colder weather keeping people indoors, the waning of vaccine and natural immunity, and more mingling among non-household members, public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to help prevent a possible winter surge in COVID-19 cases.

It is recommended that every vaccinated adult 18 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:



• Celebrate safely: Take commonsense steps this holiday season to protect yourself, your family and your community as you celebrate the holiday season.

• Wear your mask: CDPH requires masks to be worn in all indoor public settings irrespective of vaccine status through January 15, 2022, at which point California will make further recommendations as needed in response to the pandemic.

• Upgrade your mask: Good fit and filtration continue to be the best way to get the most out of your mask. The best masks for preventing COVID-19 include the N95, KN95 and KF94. If you don’t have access to one of these masks, wear a surgical mask or a surgical mask with a cloth mask on top. If you choose a fabric mask, opt for one with three of more cloth layers. No matter what kind of mask you wear, check the fit by avoiding gaps above the nose or on the sides.

• Get vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu: It’s your turn now! It’s recommended for everyone over six months of age to be vaccinated for the flu. For COVID-19, Californians age 5+ are eligible to make appointments or go to a walk-in site for vaccination. You can get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines on the same day.

• My Vaccine Record is an easy way to show vaccination status at venues or businesses that require proof of vaccination. Visit myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov today to get your vaccine record.

• Stay Home & Get Tested if Sick: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), or believe you have been exposed, get tested, call your health care provider, and stay home and away from others. Free, confidential testing is available statewide. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Travel tips: Delay travel (both domestic and international) until you are fully vaccinated. See the CDC’s full travel guidance. If you decide to travel, a recent travel advisory recommends that all travelers arriving in California test for COVID-19 within three to five days after arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

• Add your phone to the fight: Sign up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

• Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

• Check with your local health department about local conditions. Local health jurisdictions can implement protocols that are stricter than state guidance.



Tracking COVID-19 in California

Health Care Workers

• As of December 30, local health departments have reported 134,865 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 538 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of December 19 to December 25, the average time patients waited for test results was one day. During this same time period, 78% of patients received test results in one day and 95% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

• As of December 27, there have been 773 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

