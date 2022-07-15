Stellar Gospel Music Award winners announced

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards is given to industry titans who continue creating a legacy of excellence that reaches and influences the masses, both within and outside of the Gospel genre,

Pastor Mike, Jr. received six Stellar Awards, including Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, and Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year, as well as Album of the Year while CeCe Winans won three Stellar Awards, including Producer of the Year, Praise and Worship Album of the Year, and Praise and Worship Song of the Year.

Other winners include Jonathan McReynolds (pictured right) and Mali Music received three awards for their collaboration, Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP, including Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, and Special Event Album of the Year, Tamela Mann and Ricky Dillard, both of whom received two Stellar Awards, with Dillard also receiving the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Toyota in recognition of his contributions to Gospel music as a renowned choir leader and recording artist.

In addition, Two-time nominee E. Dewey Smith was named Best New Artist for his 2021 albums God Period and Let Praises Ring.

The 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebrated took place during a live-taped ceremony on Saturday, July 16, at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia and was hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard.

This year’s celebration will premiere Sunday, August 7 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, BET Her, and BET International between August 13 and September 11, 2022 and features performances by Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Maverick City Music, Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett, Le’Andria Johnson, Koryn Hawthorne, Brian Courtney Wilson, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Doe, Rudy Currence, Chrisette Michele, Darrel Walls, James Fortune.

Photo Credit: Central City Productions