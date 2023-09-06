Music
Stellar Gospel Music Awards returns to Vegas
06/12/23

Stellar Awards

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards, Gospel music’s biggest night, is set to return to Las Vegas for its 38th annual celebration.

The event will take place at the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Wednesday, July 12th, to Friday, July 14th, 2023.

“We’re ecstatic to present Stellar+ Experience week, an incredible extension of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Through valuable input from our viewers and industry peers, we’ve curated diverse experiences that embrace community, fashion, comedy, and societal matters,” said Stellar Awards Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson. “This expansion, alongside our historic flagship show, amplifies gospel music’s influence, culminating in two phenomenal pre-show days. Prepare for an inspiring showcase of talent, uniting gospel music with all facets of entertainment in the vibrant city of Las Vegas.”

Confirmed artists for the Stellar+EXP include Mali Music, Brian Courtney Wilson, Jokia Williams, Jason Clayborn, Titus Showers, Jabari Johnson, Jermaine Dolly.

This year sees the addition of Stellar+EXP which the founders say will heighten the festivities and create a unique atmosphere of faith, fellowship, music and fun.

For the full event schedule and more information, visit stellarplusexperience.com.

