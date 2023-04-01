Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss will be laid to rest in a private funeral

The popular DJ died by suicide in mid-December. He was found dead in a California hotel room from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss will be laid to rest by his loved ones this week in a private funeral.

The “small and intimate funeral” for his close family will be held on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. A larger celebration is planned for the near future, where close friends and “the people who Stephen considered his family” will be invited to attend. Ellen DeGeneres and the So You Think You Can Dance cast are presumably going to be included in this gathering, TMZ reports.

Boss left his home the morning of Monday (December 12) without his car, which was unusual behavior for him, his wife Allison Holker revealed at the time. She “frantically” ran into an LAPD station Tuesday and moments later, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at the motel where Boss was found dead by motel staff when he missed his checkout. We know now that the So You Think You Can Dance alum took an Uber from his home to the Oak Tree Inn and turned on airplane mode on his phone to avoid contact with anyone.

Motel staff said tWitch “didn’t appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn’t visibly upset about anything.” He reportedly only carried a small bag and booked the motel room for just one night. tWitch’s grandfather Eddy Boss said something similar after he spoke to his grandson over the weekend. He had no reason to think that anything was “out of the ordinary,” as he didn’t see any signs of stress in the weeks or months leading up to his death.