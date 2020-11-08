Sterling K. Brown, John Legend tapped for AAFCA Honors

America’s largest black film critics organization is planning to host their first ever virtual ​award ceremony this Saturday.

With a special performance by Abby Dobson, the online ceremony, which celebrates the best of the year in television, will kick off at 11am PST.

John Legend will receive a Best Documentary award for “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children,” his five-part doc, which examines the abduction and murder of several African-American children in the 70s. Sterling K. Brown, who has already earned an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his performance, will continue his winning streak and receive the Best Actor honor for his portrayal of Randall Pearson on NBC’s “This is Us.”

Other actors tapped for honors include Viola Davis for ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder,” Jeremy Pope and Laura Harrier for Netflix’s “Hollywood,” Josh Gad and Leslie Odom, Jr for “Central Park” on Apple TV+. Writer/director/producer Janet Mock will be the recipient of a special inaugural Breakout Creative of the Year Award.

Presenters of this virtual event will include Rashida Jones, Octavia Spencer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Derek Luke and last year’s AAFCA Award show host Tichina Arnold.

In recognition of the devastating impact of Covid-19, the 2nd Annual AAFCA TV Honors will also feature has also invited first responders, government leaders, firefighters and others from around the country who are leading the fight against the Coronavirus to present awards. They include; the Honorable Hank Johnson (Atlanta, GA Congressman), the Honorable Steven Reed (Mayor of Montgomery, AL), KNBC Journalist Beverly White, Reverend Jamal Bryant (New Birth Church, Atlanta), Cherelle Barsdale (Nurse, University of Michigan Medical Center), Dr. Ala Stanford (Physician at Stanford Pediatric Surgery in Philadelphia), Tanya Rivers (EMT in New York City), Quentin Curtis (Fire Lieutenant from Chicago), NPR Journalist / Host Rose Scott and Dr. Christopher Emdin (Associate Professor of Science Education at the Teachers College, Columbia University).

Established in 2003, the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA ) is the premier body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment highlighting the Black experience in the US and throughout the rest of the African Diaspora.

The ceremony will be made public on the AAFCA YouTube Channel to watch in its entirety.