‘Strange Love’ premieres at PAFF

The 2023 Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) today announced “Strange Love” as its Centerpiece Gala selection.

The premiere is set to take place Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 PM at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills & XD.

Dewayne “Kountry Wayne” Colley, in his first leading-man role, stars as Deshawn Green a sex-deprived husband, married to Megan, played by Marquita Goings (“Woke”). Megan works as a phone sex operator against Deshawn’s wishes, pleasing her male callers with her erotic talk, but leaving her “man” sexually starved. Deshawn and Megan are living in a cramped, crappy, apartment next to noisy neighbors. Megan uses their current dilapidated living conditions as an excuse to withhold sexual favors; she refuses to have sex until their living situation improves. A call to his buddy Chip played by Michael “Mike Bless” Anthony (“Raising Dion”) leads to an introduction to a shady cousin/lawyer named Raymond Talbot (played by Carl Anthony Payne II). He has the perfect house at an “unbelievable price.” Desperate to save their marriage, Deshawn and Megan buy the “too good to be true” house only to find out it’s haunted. This Black love story gets creepy when Deshawn gives in to the pleasures of Candice The Ghost played by Erica Pinkett (“Secret Society”). The only question left is will Deshawn save his marriage with Megan or will he choose Candice’s Strange Love?

“Little Women Atlanta” star Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” King plays the “freaky” ghost Lindsey; actress Patrice Lovely (“Boo! A Madea Halloween”) as Marge Reener and Rolonda Rochelle (“Chicago Fire”) as Dr. Stephanie both take a turn at exorcizing the ghosts from Deshawn and Megan’s new home in this quirky, offbeat, comedy-horror.

Payne directs a cast that represents the blending of Colley and Tressa Azarel Smallwood’s creativity. The cast is a mashup of established actors like Goings and Lovely with social influencers like Anthony (Mike Bless) and Rochelle (Ro)–from the popular “Kountry Wayne” sketches–and reality stars-turned-actors like King and Pinkett. Under Payne’s direction, they create an original, raw, sexy, hilarious, entry to the comedy-horror genre.

The film is executive produced and financed by Colley’s Kountry Wayne Entertainment in partnership with Smallwood’s MegaMind Media. Donte Lee and Jermaine Smith also serve as executive producers for MegaMind.

As previously announced, PAFF kicks off February 9 with “Chevalier ” which is inspired by the story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the son of an enslaved African woman and a French plantation owner who became a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer..

Now in its 31st year, the Festival is returning to the Cinemark Baldwin Hills and XD and the adjacent Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza will host its renowned fine art show featuring over 100 established and emerging fine artists and quality craftspeople from all over the Black Diaspora. This year’s film festival features over 150 films from 40 countries, in 19 languages, including 50 World and 22 North American premieres. Of the films selected for the Festival, 39% are helmed by female, queer or non-binary filmmakers. The Festival film guide is available here. Passes are on sale now and can be purchased at paff.org. Individual tickets go on sale January 31, 2023.