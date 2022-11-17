Uncategorized
‘Strange World’ makes its European premiere
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 11/17/22

Stars, filmmakers and special guests walked the red carpet to celebrate the film that opens exclusively in theaters Nov. 23.

Strange world

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure “Strange World” marked its European premiere in London’s Cineworld Leicester Square.

Celebrity attendees included Jake Gyllenhaal, who lends his voice to Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission. Also in attendance was Jaboukie Young-White, who’s the voice of Searcher’s 16-year-old, adventure-seeking son, Ethan; and Gabrielle Union, who provides the voice of Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things. Joining the voice cast were filmmakers Don Hall (director), Qui Nguyen (co-director/screenplay by) and Roy Conli (producer). Event images are now available. 

“Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast also includes Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. 

