Street closures finalized for 92nd Oscars

Details of the closures and maps of affected areas are available from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the City of Los Angeles have finalized street closure plans around the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood for the Oscars.

To accommodate the construction of press risers, fan viewing areas and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet, Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive beginning at 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, and remain closed until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12.

MTA subway trains will bypass the Hollywood & Highland station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, February 8, until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. on Monday, February 10. Service at the station will resume with the first scheduled train after 6 a.m.

Between Sunday, January 26, and Oscar Sunday, February 9, additional streets and sidewalks will be closed for varying periods.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. “Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.