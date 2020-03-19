‘Streetlight Harmonies’ is a heartwarming look at doo-wop music

This genre of rhythm and blues music originated in the 1940s in the United States and is a sound which bridged the way for the Baby Boomers of the 60’s and 70’s to the Civil Rights movement and laid the foundation for what we now know as Rock & Roll, Rhythm & Blues, Hip Hop, and Pop.

Through exclusive interviews with singers Lala Brooks (The Crystals), Brian Wilson (The Beach Boys), Brian McKnight, Straight No Chaser, Lance Bass (NSYNC), this documentary explores the history and social impact of a formative era. Among the endless jukebox of melodies and memories, we hear how these performers found themselves on the front lines of the battle over segregation as they toured deep south towns, where Jim Crow was the law of the land. Courageous musicians, white and black, contributed to concert desegregation and helped sway the public against Jim Crow, using the great common denominator of music to bring audiences together.

With beautiful harmonies such as “Up On The Roof” (The Drifters), “Tears On My Pillow” (Little Anthony & The Imperials), “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” (The Platters), and the incomparable, “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers) “Streetlight Harmonies” is due out March 31, via VOD.

The original motion picture soundtrack is available through Lakeshore Records.