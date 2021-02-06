Studio releases trailer for ‘The Boss Baby 2′

Building on the success of the first film, which earned more than $500 million worldwide, “The Boss Baby: Family Business” is directed by returning filmmaker Tom McGrath.

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who’s at the top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.

When baby Tina reveals that she’s a top secret agent for Baby Corp. on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it reunites the Templeton brothers leading them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprise their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents in this animated comedy which hits theaters and Peacock TV on July 2.

(pictured from left) The Boss Baby/Ted Templeton (Alec Baldwin) and young Tim Templeton (James Marsden) and Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum).

