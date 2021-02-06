Uncategorized
Studio releases trailer for ‘The Boss Baby 2′
By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Movie, trailer, 06/02/21

The animated comedy hits theaters and Peacock TV on July 2.

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Building on the success of the first film, which earned more than $500 million worldwide,  “The Boss Baby: Family Business” is directed by returning filmmaker Tom McGrath.

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who’s at the top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.The Boss Baby: Family Business

When baby Tina reveals that she’s a top secret agent for Baby Corp. on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it reunites the Templeton brothers leading them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprise their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents in this animated comedy which hits theaters and Peacock TV on July 2.

(pictured from left) The Boss Baby/Ted Templeton (Alec Baldwin) and young Tim Templeton (James Marsden) and Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum).

Watch the trailer

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Studio releases trailer for ‘The Boss Baby 2′

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Movie, trailer, 06/02/21

Amazon announced that it will no longer test most job seekers for marijuana

Staff writer, Cariibpress, Community, 06/02/21

Rockers Movement celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month with Miami Reggae Festival

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 06/02/21

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt star in Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/30/21

Tribeca Fest unveils Juneteenth lineup

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/30/21

LAX officials warn terminals will be busy Memorial Day weekend

City News Service, Inc., Travel, 05/28/21

Los Angeles City Council approves motion for paid time off for COVID Vaccines

City News Service, Inc., Health, 05/27/21

Emma Thompson exudes a devilish aura in ‘Cruella’

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/26/21

Check out photos from the ‘Cruella’ premiere

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney, Caribpress, Event, 05/25/21

Experts advocate for global vaccine production

Jenny Manrique, EMS, CaribPress, Covid 19 Vaccination, 05/24/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in