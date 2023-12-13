Sundance Film Festival marks 40th edition with screenings of ‘The Babadook’ ‘Pariah,’ ‘Mississippi Masala’

The nonprofit Sundance Institute announced the Short Films and 40th Edition Celebration Screenings and Events that will be a part of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival programming.

The Festival will take place January 18–28, 2024, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City and will introduce new short films for 2024 across eight curated programs.

Special 40th Edition Celebration Screenings and Events allowing audiences to revisit iconic films from Sundance history through archive screenings are also planned and will be followed by Q&As with members of the films.

The Festival will debut brand-new 4K restorations of Napoleon Dynamite (20th anniversary) Go Fish (30th anniversary), Three Seasons (25th anniversary), and an extended version of DIG! (20th anniversary), featuring over 30 minutes of additional footage, titled DIG! XX. Also showing will be “The Babadook” and “Pariah,” and restorations of “Mississippi Masala” and” The Times of Harvey Milk.”

The upcoming Festival will also see the return of acclaimed artist alumni. Talks with notable alumni will take place, including a panel titled Power of Story: Four Decades of Taking Chances about the legacy of independent storytelling featuring Miguel Arteta, Richard Linklater, Dawn Porter, and Christine Vachon; a screening of seminal short films from Sundance’s history hosted by Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass; and a workshop for emerging creators with Carlos López Estrada and others. Other special events include alumni social gatherings and a 40th Edition trivia night.

“We are pleased to revisit some Festival history through our 40th Edition Celebration Screenings and Events. These are a great complement to our new programming premiering across sections, and our curatorial team is looking forward to bringing the mix of offerings in the 2024 lineup to audiences,” said Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming. “From the inception of the Festival, we’ve been huge supporters of short filmmaking and we’re proud to carry that support into this 40th edition of the Festival as well.”

The 53 Short Films for the 2024 lineup were selected from 12,098 submissions, the highest number on record. Of these submissions, 5,323 were from the U.S., and 6,799 were international. This upcoming year’s Short Film program includes work from 22 countries.

The Sundance Institute champions short films globally and throughout the year, with select Festival shorts presented as a traveling program at theaters in the U.S, Canada, Europe, and more.