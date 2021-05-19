Uncategorized
Suspect arrested in connection with robbery of Lyft driver in South El Monte
Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 05/19/21

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says more details regarding the arrest will be announced at a Thursday press conference.

LYFT

A suspect has been arrested after disturbing video captured a Lyft driver getting robbed and pistol-whipped at a gas station in South El Monte.

Authorities said Wednesday.67-year-ld Paul Liao, a Lyft driver picked up a passenger at the ARCO station at Rush Street and Rosemead Blvd. around 9:20 p.m.

Liao driver’s camera shows the suspect arguing with Liao demanding money, then grabs Liao’s cellphone and even tries stealing Liao’s car.

After Liao handed over his wallet with $1,560 in cash – the suspect pistol-whipped Liao in his face leaving him bruised with a bloody nose.

The suspect was not immediately identified. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says more details regarding the arrest will be announced at a Thursday press conference.

Suspect arrested in connection with robbery of Lyft driver in South El Monte

