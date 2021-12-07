‘Sylvie’s Love’ receives an AAFCA Award

The Amazon film received a nod for Best Movie from the organization of black film critics.

AAFCA has released its full list of award recipients and they include a diverse list of dramas and actors.

Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors both received acting nods for the HBO drama “Lovecraft Country,” while

Barry Jenkins, earned a director’s accolade for “The Underground Railroad” which airs Amazon Prime Video. The streaming company also received a nod for its drama “Sylvie’s Love” which stars Nnamdi Asomugha and Tessa Thompson.

Awards will be handed out at the 3rd Annual AAFCA TV Honors which will be held on August 21 and hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown.

“This year’s honorees reflect a healthy variety of content that is not only entertaining but also mirrors the diversity of storytelling within the Black community. The TV Honors jury recognizes a multitude of voices, both emerging and established, whose work attests to the heterogeneity of the Black experience,” stated AAFCA co-founder and President Gil Robertson.

Check out the full list of 2021 AAFCA TV Honors Award recipients below.

Best Actress: Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country, HBO

Best Actor: Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country, HBO

Best Drama: Queen Sugar, OWN

Best Comedy: A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO

Best New Show: The Equalizer, CBS

Best Limited Series: The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video

Best Docuseries: Exterminate All the Brutes, HBO and High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, Netflix

Best Writing: Queen Sugar, OWN

Best Director: Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Video

Best Movie: Sylvie’s Love, Amazon Prime Video