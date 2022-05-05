Uncategorized
Taraji P. Henson to host the BET Awards
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/05/22

Photo credit- Erika Bracey

Taraji P. Henson will return to host the “BET Awards” from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles which will air BET on Sunday, June 26 at 8 PM ET/PT.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” said Taraji P. Henson. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

The Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor is best known for projects that include the film “Hustle and Flow” and Fox’s hit musical drama “Empire” which earned her three Emmy nominations.  She will be heard lending her voice to “Minions : The Rise Of Gru” coming this summer and is currently in production on Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple”, where she will star as Shug Avery.

