TBFF to feature films from Jamaica, Namibia and Nigeria

The Toronto Black Film Festival is dedicated to giving unique voices in cinema the opportunity to present audiences with new ways of looking at the world.

The 9th annual Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF), Canada’s largest celebration of Black History Month, will feature films from around the globe, including Canada, USA, Australia, Cameroon, Namibia, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The virtual Festival will open on Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm EST with Youssef Delara’s “Foster Boy” starring Louis Gossett Jr., and close 21, 2021.

With panel discussions, conferences, and masterclasses with leading members of the Canadian and international TV and film industries, the festival includes a TBFF Live Performance Series showcasing different genres of music, representing the Afrocentric community, and a TBFF Kids Film Fest.

The selection of films include Doyinsola Wale-Banmore’s “Shades of Lagos,” a documentary that tells the true story of growing up in Lagos, Christiaan Olwagen’s South African drama “Poppie Nongena,” based on the Elsa Joubert novel and Amy Jephta’s family saga “Barakat.”

“Our focus at the Toronto Black Film Festival is to go beyond awareness with concrete actions to foster the inclusion of diversity off and on camera! We feel privileged to be able to amplify the voices of more Black Filmmakers at such an important time in our history. We are enormously proud of this historic 2021 Online edition which highlights the tales and events that have challenged conventions, left a distinctive mark on our times, and changed how we see the world.” Said Fabienne Colas, President and Founder of the TBFF.

For more information visit http://www.torontoblackfilm.com