Tense search for Titanic Five concludes

The US Coast Guard announced on Thursday the men were killed instantly when the submersible suffered a ‘catastrophic implosion’.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French Navy veteran Paul-Henri (PH) Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19 year old son Suleman have been pronounced dead.

The search for the men who were dubbed the Titanic Five died on the 22-foot submersible during a voyage to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean.

OceanGate, the company that hosted the mission to the Titanic, said Thursday that the entire crew – including its founder and CEO who was the pilot in the mission – were “lost at sea.” The U.S. Coast Guard also announced Thursday that rescue teams had found debris from the ship on the ocean floor “consistent with catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.”

The passengers were well known for their devotion to extreme exploration, desire to collect artifacts from the Titanic or their exorbitant wealth. Each paid $250,000 to ride on the submersible and see the famous shipwreck.

‘The implosion would have generated a significant, broadband sound that the sonar buoys would have picked up,’ explained Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard at a press conference today.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Richard Garriott, president of the Explorers Club, of which Harding and Nargeolet were both members, said that the men had been drawn to explore ‘in the name of meaningful science for the betterment of mankind.’

Titanic filmmaker James Cameron spoke out today about the loss of the Titan submarine that had dived to explore the historic shipwreck.

“I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself,” he told ABC News in an exclusive interview, “where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field.”