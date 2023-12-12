Terry Crews ‘I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you.’

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Andre Braugher has died after a brief illness, a representative said. He was 61.

Representative Jennifer Allen confirmed the news, saying that Braugher died Monday.

Braugher, who earned an Emmy for his depiction of police detective Frank Pembleton on the 1990s series “Homicide: Life on the Street” was known for playing law enforcement captains. He also had roles on “Law & Order: SVU,” and other dramas and films, including “The Tuskegee Airmen.” In 2000 and 2001, he portrayed Dr. Ben Gideon on the ABC drama “Gideon’s Crossing” and starred alongside Denzel Washington in “Glory” in 1989.

Other notable projects include “Men of a Certain Age” and the comedy of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” where he played Capt. Ray Holt alongside Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords.

Crews shared on Instagram how much he was honored to have spent eight years working on the show.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” Crews wrote. “This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.”

Braugher’s other television and movie credits included “The Practice,” “The Good Fight,” “Primal Feal,” “City of Angels” and the voice of Al Granger in the animated movie “Spirit Untamed.”