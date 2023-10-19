Tessa Thompson joins Sundance Institute Board

Sundance Institute has appointed Tessa Thompson, Pete Nicks, Nina Fialkow, and Kimberly Steward to the Institute’s Board of Trustees.

“We are so pleased to have Tessa, Pete, Nina, and Kimberly join as Trustees on the Board of Sundance Institute. They bring expertise and valuable perspectives that will be meaningful as we continue to evolve as a cultural organization,” said Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente.

Tessa Thompson is an award-winning actor and producer, Pete Nicks is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, Nina Fialkow is an award-winning producer, and Kimberly Steward is Academy Award-nominated producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

“Both the Sundance Film Festival and the Institute have served as an artistic home for me throughout my career. I’m proud to expand this journey by joining the board to eagerly serve a community that has been so incredibly impactful to me and countless others,” said Tessa Thompson.

Pete Nicks added, “I drove out to my first Sundance in 1999 in what was likely a highly unreliable vehicle. But I made it and got to see my film school professor Jon Else hoist what was then known as the Filmmaker’s Trophy for his documentary Sing Faster: The Stagehands’ Ring Cycle. I was hooked and lucky enough to be invited over the years with my own films. I’m now beyond thrilled to join the board of trustees and play a role in the evolution of this magical organization.”