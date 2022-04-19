Uncategorized
Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 04/18/22

Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson star in the film which hits theaters July 8.

A new trailer and poster are now available for Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder.

MarvelThe film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

Click here to watch the trailer:

Pictured: Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson)©Marvel Studios 2017

