Test your knowledge of Dr. King’s life and historical contributions
jeopardy.com, 01/15/23

‘Jeopardy,’ the game show created by Merv Griffin shares a quiz to celebrate MLK Day.

MLK

Since 1986, the United States has observed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday (January 15, 1929) on the third Monday of January.

Each year, the federal holiday, which honors the legacy of the influential civil rights leader and Baptist minister, is commemorated with a day of service with the following clues from the Jeopardy! Vault.

Jeopardy, the game show created by Merv Griffin shares a quiz to celebrate MLK Day.

