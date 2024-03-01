Music
Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Angie Stone to perform at Urban One Honors
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Music, 01/03/24

This year’s two-hour telecast theme is “Best in Black” and premieres during Black History Month.

Today, Urban One revealed the honorees for " Urban One Honors"

The annual event will tape on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA.

This year’s two-hour telecast theme is “Best in Black” and premieres during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25, 2024, on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.

Recipients include Dionne Warwick who will  receive the Lifetime Achievement Honoree; Chlöe will get the Generation Next Honoree, Frankie Beverly is being honored as a Living Legend, and Donald Lawrence, is receive a nod for his Inspirational Impact.Taylor

Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone, October London, alongside a reunion featuring KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore, and Nicci Gilbert (cast of R&B Divas) round out the star-studded lineup of performers and presenters with additional names to be announced. Grammy Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckettreturns to host the event’s “Backstage Pass.”

