Thandiwe Newton’s ‘President’ to be released in theaters

Thandiwe Newton and Danny Glover serve as executive producers on this award-winning documentary, “President,” which follows the events surrounding Zimbabwe’s 2018 election.

Helmed by director Camilla Nielsson the film takes a probing look at the events of that year when Robert Mugabe was removed from power. Zimbabwe military leaders promised they would not seize control for themselves but would ensure democracy in a national election.

As the follow-up to her project “Democrats,” Nielsson brings viewers into the heart of the struggle for power with close access to a nation closely monitored by the entire world.

The film is a riveting and epic reminder that, while individuals and their specific ideals may differ, the fight for democracy is never-ending and of profound significance everywhere.

“A film like President is only possible when many, many people in front of and behind the camera agree to collaborate on all levels,” shares Nielsson. “I think you can see clearly from the film, the intense and dangerous challenges that were presented in a situation where transparency and accountability are suppressed by those seeking to maintain an unjust status quo. The Zimbabwean crew members cannot be named in the credits for security concerns right now, but it is our shared goal to situate the people in the film in an ethical relationship with the people viewing it. We’re really excited that Greenwich will be bringing the film to theaters in the US, bringing people together to share and reflect on the lived experience of others working so hard for the establishment of strong democratic institutions, while some Americans are currently attempting to break their own.”

Greenwich Entertainment will release it in theaters starting Friday, December 17 at Film Forum in New York City.