The accolades keep piling up for ‘American Fiction’

The Black Film Critics Circle hails it as one of their best flicks of 2023

The Black Film Critics Circle (BFCC) has spoken naming Cord Jefferson‘s satirical drama the best film of 2023.

[Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction” is one of the best films to be released this year]

The announcement was made today by Mike Sargent, co-president, BFCC.

Recognizing achievements in theatrical motion pictures, the BFCC awarded prizes in 13 categories including best picture, best director, original and adapted screenplay, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best animated feature, best independent film, best documentary feature, best foreign film, and best ensemble. Special Signature awards are also given to industry pioneers and rising stars.

“The latter part of the late 20th century, the third golden age of black film there was a ghettoization of black film. A limit on the kinds of stories we were able to tell“ says Sargent. “Now, not only do we have a multitude of different genres and stories from historical to speculative fiction we have a record number of first time feature film directors. So these are new voices telling a wide variety of stories.”

Nominations for “American Fiction” include an Independent Spirit Award, a Golden Globe nomination, a Satellite Award for Best Motion Picture, an AACTA International Award for Best Film and a Gotham Independent Film Award for Outstanding Film.

Check out the complete list of BFCC award winners:

Best Film – American Fiction

Best Director – Cord Jefferson

Best Actor – Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress – Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

Best Supporting Actor – Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress – Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Best Original Screenplay – Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay – (Tie) Oppenheimer, American Fiction

Best Cinematography – Poor Things

Best Documentary – American Symphony

Best Animated – Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Best Ensemble – American Fiction

The BFCC Pioneer Award recipient is Academy Award nominated and Emmy-winning producer and director Lisa Cortés for the film “Little Richard: I Am Everything.” A.V. Rockwell, director of the film “A Thousand and One” and “Earth Mama” director Tia Nomore both received the Rising Star/Best Newcomer nod. Colman Domingo also received a special recognition award for pulling off two spectacular performances as the openly gay civil rights activistin “Rustin”and Albert “Mister” Johnson in “The Color Purple.”

Founded in 2010, the Black Film Critics Circle is a membership organization comprised of film critics of color from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, radio, television and qualifying online publications. The organization is dedicated to honoring the excellence of professionals in the theatrical motion picture industry in US and World Cinema. Its mission is to celebrate contributions and achievements in film by people of the Black Diaspora who work in front of and behind the camera.