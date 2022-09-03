The BAFTAs Are Coming

Much like the Oscars, the BAFTAs have long been criticized for their lack of diversity. However, since the BAFTAs overhauled their nomination process last year, there’s been a noticeable increase in their nomination of women and BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color). This includes several nominees of Caribbean and/or Central American descent. As a result, it promises to be an exciting show with many first-time nominees competing for top awards.

While not quite at the level of last year, the diversity in the acting categories this year is still significant. One third of the nominees are BIPOC. In the category of leading actor, four out of the six nominees are of African descent (four out of six were BIPOC last year including two actors of Asian descent). Significantly, that’s without a nomination for Denzel Washington for his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth. Despite being one of the most nominated actors in Oscar history, surprisingly he’s never been nominated for a competitive BAFTA award during his decades long career.

Of the four Black men that were nominated as lead actors, only Will Smith for his turn as the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard was similarly nominated for an Oscar. This is his first BAFTA nod. The other three are all previous BAFTA nominees, but only one in film. American actor Mahershala Ali receives his third nomination for Swan Song (he won in 2019 in the supporting category for Green Book). Adeel Akhtar, a Brit of Pakistani and Kenyan heritage also receives his third BAFTA nod for Ali & Ava (his previous two nominations were for television roles). Another Brit, Stephen Graham receives his first film nomination for Boiling Point, but has been nominated four previous times for BAFTA TV Awards. In a career that parallels the late Frank Silvera, who like him is of Jamaican heritage, he is often cast as characters that are not Black.

In the category of leading actress, Tessa Thompson, an American of Afro-Panamanian and Mexican heritage was nominated for Passing, a film about two light-complexioned Black women who pass for White in 1920s New York City. Thompson was previously nominated for BAFTA’s EE Rising Star Award. Four out of six nominees in this category were Black last year.

Ruth Negga, who is of mixed Ethiopian and Irish ancestry, was also nominated in the supporting actress category for Passing. Like her co-star Thompson, she was previously nominated for an EE Rising Star Award.

Two other Black women were nominated in this category and are both Americans. First-time BAFTA nominee Aunjanue Ellis was recognized for her performance as the matriarch of the Williams family in King Richard. Ariana DeBose, whose father is Puerto Rican, was nominated for West Side Story. DeBose is also nominated this year for an EE Rising Star Award. Both ladies have received Oscar nominations for their respective roles. Korean Youn Yuh-jung won last year for Minari and was one of four BIPOC nominated.

No BIPOC are nominated this year in the supporting actor category (four out of the six nominees were BIPOC last year), but Troy Kotsur, an American deaf actor of European descent is nominated for his performance as the patriarch in CODA (the title is an initialism for Child of Deaf Adults). Daniel Kaluuya, an English actor of Ugandan heritage won in this category last year for Judas and the Black Messiah.

Lashana Lynch, perhaps best known for her appearance in No Time to Die, the latest installment in the long-running James Bond franchise is nominated for an EE Rising Star Award this year. She’s a Brit of Jamaican descent. Unlike the other competitive awards, the EE Rising Star Award is voted on by the British public. Bukky Bakray, a Brit of Nigerian ancestry won in this category last year.

How one defines BIPOC is taken to the limit in the category of Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. Few would argue that Jeymes Samuel, the director and co-writer of the western, The Harder They Fall is not Black. He is the child of Afro-Brazilian and Nigerian parents (his older brother is the singer known as Seal). However, the opposite would be true for Rebecca Hall, who is primarily of English and Dutch heritage. The writer and director of Passing was drawn to the Nella Larsen novel in which the film was based, because of questions she had about her American-born mother Maria Ewing’s racial heritage. On a recent appearance on the television series Finding Your Roots, Hall discovered that her great-grandfather John William Ewing had been born a slave in Tennessee but would go on to become a prominent figure in Washington, DC’s Black community. According to DNA analysis Hall has nine percent sub-Saharan African ancestry. Aleem Khan, who has Pakistani and English ancestry, was also nominated in this category for After Love.

The formerly plus-sized Australian comic Rebel Wilson becomes only the second non-Brit to host the show. This will serve as one of her first public appearances since her well-publicized “health transformation” in which she shed a significant amount of weight. Two years ago, Wilson made quite an impression at the 2020 ceremony when she presented the best director award to the all-male nominees claiming she didn’t “have the balls” to do what they did.

A lot has changed since then. This year, literally half of the nominees for best director are women. Four out of the six nominees were women last year (including winner Chloé Zhao).

While not the banner year of 2021 in terms of diversity, the BAFTA can’t be accused of being a lilywhite show this year. For a complete list of nominees visit the official website at www.bafta.org.

Dame Shirley Bassey, the Welsh singer of Nigerian descent is scheduled to open this year’s ceremony. She is perhaps best known for performances on the soundtracks to several James Bond films including, Goldfinger and Diamonds Are Forever. She will be giving an exclusive performance of a yet undisclosed 007 theme. London-born Emilia Jones, a Best Actress nominee for CODA will perform the classic Joni Mitchell song, “Both Sides Now,” which is also featured in the film.

The E.E. BAFTA Awards will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13, 2022 beginning at 11am PT (7pm GMT). It will mark a return to a live audience after a virtual presentation last year. It will air in the UK on BBC One. In the United States, Canada, and South Africa, the ceremony will be presented live on BritBox. The streaming service is a joint venture of BBC Studios and ITV and is available as an “add-on” Amazon Prime Channel, Apple TV Channel, or Roku Channel. It is also available directly through BritBox.com.