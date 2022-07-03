Photo Galleries
‘The Batman’ premieres in New York
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 03/07/22

Check out images from the premiere:

The cast of the year’s most high profile film hit the red carpet at the recent New York premiere of “The Batman.”

Starring Robert Pattinson  in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce  Wayne, the cast includes Zoë Kravitz,  Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright,  John Turturro, Peter  Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

The movie’s behind-the-scenes creative team included Oscar-nominated director of  photography Greig Fraser and Oscar-winning  costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“1917,” “Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”). The music is by  Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (the current “Spider-Man,” “Jurassic World” and “Star  Wars” films, “Up”).

“The Batman” is rated PG-13 by the MPA for strong violent and disturbing content, drug  content, strong language, and some suggestive material.

