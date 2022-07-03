‘The Batman’ premieres in New York

Check out images from the premiere:

The cast of the year’s most high profile film hit the red carpet at the recent New York premiere of “The Batman.”

Starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, the cast includes Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

The movie’s behind-the-scenes creative team included Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser and Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“1917,” “Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”). The music is by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (the current “Spider-Man,” “Jurassic World” and “Star Wars” films, “Up”).

“The Batman” is rated PG-13 by the MPA for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.

