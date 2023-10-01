Top Ten
‘The Black Book’ a success for Netflix
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/29/23

Since its premiere, the film has made history as the first Nigerian film to take the position of Top 3 globally on Netflix.

The BLack Book

The film, which features an ensemble cast of Africa’s most well-known actors that include Richard Mofe-Damijo, Alex Usifo, Sam Dede, Denola Grey, Shaffy Bello and Ireti Doyle, explores the West African country’s conflicted history with military dictatorship, drug trafficking, and politics through a retired hitman’s journey to seek justice.

Directed by Editi Effiong, “The Black Book” details the fictional story of Paul Edima, a former military and drug cartel hitman in Nigeria who cemented his legend with an unparalleled record of assassinations, coups, abductions and drug operations. After walking away to live a quiet life for 30 years, Edima is forced back to seek justice when his only son is killed by a gang of corrupt policemen.

 A trailblazer for the African film industry, it has gained worldwide attention on Netflix and captured the imagination of over 20 million viewers. It was on Netflix’s top 10 list for three consecutive weeks in 69 countries.

“The Black Book’s success proves African stories, made on the continent by Africans, can stand on their merit on the global stage. Great storytelling is universal and although the story of The Black Book is inspired by what has happened in Nigeria, the themes have resonated across the world, especially in South America and South East Asia, with South Korea being a standout case study, where the film was #1 according to Netflix official data” Effiong says, “The Black Book has shaken up how the world sees the Nigerian cinematic experience, and the results have been incredible; the Anakle Films production team has been blessed with world-class actors to bring this new Nigerian narrative to life, as well as the chance to incorporate some amazing sets and never-before-seen large-scale location shoots into the feature.”

Filmed over four months across multiple sites in Nigeria, including the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Lagos’ Apapa Port and Old Railway Compound, Kaduna, the film production brought together professionals from 6 countries. Pre-production for The Black Book started in 2020, where the film’s lead characters underwent intense training with stunt and tactical trainers to help them achieve high-level skills in martial arts and the use of weaponry.  The team also constructed huge sets and sound stages, not usually seen in Nigerian cinema, to achieve some stand-out scenes.

