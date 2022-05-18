Photo Galleries
‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ premieres in Hollywood
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 05/23/22

Other celebrities who attended included Sarah Baker, Doug Benson, Ashley Nicole Black, Kurt Braunohler, Alvin Cailan, Jon Daly, Brooke Dillman.

The world premiere of 20th Century Studios’ new comedy adventure “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” opening in theaters on Friday, May 27, took place in Hollywood.

In attendance at the event held at the El Capitan Theater were the film’s stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, director/writer/producer Loren Bouchard, director Bernard Derriman, writer/producer Nora Smith and producer Janelle Momary-Neely.

Other celebrities who attended included Sarah Baker, Doug Benson, Ashley Nicole Black, Kurt Braunohler, Alvin Cailan, Jon Daly, Brooke Dillman, Aldrine Guerrero, Robert Ben Garant, Keisuke Hoashi, Rob Huebel, Gabe Liedman, Ron Lynch, Bob Odenkirk, Andy Richter, Michael Showalter, Dana Snyder, Bobby Tisdale, Paul F. Tompkins and Reggie Watts.

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ premieres in Hollywood

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 05/23/22

‘Top Chef’ leads this year’s CCA nominations

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/18/22

Frances-Anne Solomon: ‘Being a part of the Directors Branch Executive Committee where my voice will be heard and valued in the film community is an honor.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/18/22

Lawsuits hope to extinguish racist gerrymandering in multiple states

Mark Hedin, CaribPress, Poltics, 05/14/22

Apple TV+ unveils first-look at new series starring Maya Rudolph and Ron Funches

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, entertainment, 05/10/22

Judge Mathis: “When the robe comes off, I’m just another sucka.”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/10/22

Five Questions For Filmmaker Kaeche Liburd

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/10/22

BASC – A Clash of Caribbean Mixologists

Contributing writer Michelle Parker, Carib Press, Community News, 05/10/22

California Gas Prices to Spike Even More With July 1 Tax Increase

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, Carib Press, 05/10/22

Dream Fund: Entrepreneurs Can Apply for $10,000 Grants Through $35M State Program

Tanu Henry | California Black Media, Carib Press, Financial News, 05/09/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in