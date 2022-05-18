‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ premieres in Hollywood

The world premiere of 20th Century Studios’ new comedy adventure “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” opening in theaters on Friday, May 27, took place in Hollywood.

In attendance at the event held at the El Capitan Theater were the film’s stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, director/writer/producer Loren Bouchard, director Bernard Derriman, writer/producer Nora Smith and producer Janelle Momary-Neely.

Other celebrities who attended included Sarah Baker, Doug Benson, Ashley Nicole Black, Kurt Braunohler, Alvin Cailan, Jon Daly, Brooke Dillman, Aldrine Guerrero, Robert Ben Garant, Keisuke Hoashi, Rob Huebel, Gabe Liedman, Ron Lynch, Bob Odenkirk, Andy Richter, Michael Showalter, Dana Snyder, Bobby Tisdale, Paul F. Tompkins and Reggie Watts.