‘The Boogeyman’ premieres in Los Angeles

The cast and filmmakers from 20th Century Studios’ “The Boogeyman,” including Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton, and David Dastmalchian, director Rob Savage, and producers Dan Cohen and Dan Levine, were at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre earlier this evening for the film’s premiere. The horror-thriller opens June 2, 2023, exclusively in theaters nationwide.

From the mind of best-selling author Stephen King comes “The Boogeyman.” High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“The Boogeyman,” directed by Rob Savage (“Host”) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (“A Quiet Place”) and Mark Heyman (“Black Swan”) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King, stars Sophie Thatcher (“Yellowjackets”), Chris Messina (“Air”), Vivien Lyra Blair (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”), Madison Hu (“Bizaardvark”), LisaGay Hamilton (“Vice”), and David Dastmalchian (“Boston Strangler”). The producers are Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things”), Dan Levine (“Arrival”), and Dan Cohen (“The Adam Project”), with John H. Starke (“Sicario”), Emily Morris (“Rosaline”), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (“The Tomorrow War”), and Robyn Meisinger serving as executive producers.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)