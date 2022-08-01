Uncategorized
The California Legislative Black Caucus Endorses Senator Sydney Kamlager for Congressional District 37
CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 01/14/22

The Los Angeles Senator is a candidate for the seat being vacated by U. S. Representative Karen Bass

2022_0114_senator_sydney_kamlager_600x300

SACRAMENTO, CA – (2022) – Democratic State Senator Steven Bradford (D-35), Chair of the eleven member California Legislative Black Caucus, CLCB, has announced the endorsement of State Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-30) for her candidacy in Congressional District 37. Kamlager would replace U.S. Representative Karen Bass who is running for Mayor of the City of Los Angeles. California’s Primary election is on June 7, 2022.

Senator Kamlager, who is currently vice-chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, says, “I waited until the lines of District 37 were finalized before I officially launched my campaign for U.S. Congress.”

“Our state is fortunate to have such a qualified candidate who stands up for working families and small businesses,” said Senator Bradford, “Sydney Kamlager has spent her career prioritizing equity and access for Californians. She has a distinguished legislative record on criminal justice reform, health care equity, environmental protections, and affordable housing.”

She has authored landmark legislation including the most transformative probation reform law in the country; and legislation requiring implicit bias training for health care professionals and court employees.

Kamlager served as District Director for California State Senator Holly J. Mitchell and as President of the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD).  She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Southern California (USC) and an M.A. in Arts Management and Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University.

Kamlager currently represents 83% of the voters in the 37th Congressional District. California’s next General election is on November 22, 2022. Visit www.wedrawthelines.org/final_maps to take a closer look at the new district boundaries. For more information and to schedule interviews, contact Patti Colston at 916.822.1883.

