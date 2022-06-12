Photo Galleries
The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television takes place in Los Angeles
Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/06/22

Check out images from the event below.

The Critics Choice Association presented the fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Monday, December 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Now in its fifth year, the Celebration recognized 15 categories as part of a star-studded night honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and television. The show will be televised on KTLA in January and shown nationwide on Nexstar stations throughout the month of February in honor of Black History Month.
Event sponsors included Delta Air Lines, Fairmont Century Plaza, GreenSlate, IMDbPro, McBride Sisters Wine Company, Milagro Tequila, and NEP Sweetwater.

Check out pictures from the event below:

( Photos by Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

 

