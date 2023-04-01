The Equalizer’s third chapter hits screens September 1

Based on the television series that aired in the ‘80s, Washington has played Robert McCall, a middle-aged retired intelligence officer for almost ten years.

The clock counting, monosyllabic, meticulous McCall is back for a third chapter of the “The Equalizer,” which is set to release on September 1, 2023.

In the trailer, which Sony Pictures Entertainment released on Tuesday, Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall is seen in an Italian seaside village settling scores with the Italian mafia and it opens with a group of thugs entering a villa in a coastal Italian town as McCall provides only nine seconds before delivering justice. The video also contains some heartfelt moments in which McCall is depicted as being accepted by the locals, providing the ideal pretext for the impending bloodshed. A savior within the community, the obsessive compulsive McCall still only resorts to violence when it’s the last option.

“Vengeance meets his equal. Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall in the final chapter of The Equalizer. #TheEqualizer3, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall,” said Sony Pictures alongside the recently-released trailer on Twitter.

Based on the television series that aired in the ‘80s, Washington has played the middle-aged retired intelligence officer for almost ten years.

[Second time’s the charm for Denzel Washington in ‘The Equalizer 2′]

“The Equalizer 3″ is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also helmed the first two installments of the franchise.

Click here to watch the official trailer.

Pictured: Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall in Columbia Pictures THE EQUALIZER 3. Photo by: Stefano Montesi