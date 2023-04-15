Uncategorized
The First Peter Tosh Day Reggae Fest at Leimert Park
Staff Writer, Carib Press, Music news, 04/15/23

Other reggae artists on the short performance’s list are Jah Marks and the Soul Shakers, Ancient Rootsman, Tafari Watkins, Blaze Mob, Empress Indika, Bas360, Mr Surprize and one LA talented artist, Jah Malo.

Bushman

Bushman

Reggae artist Bushman will be the headliner for the first Peter Tosh Day Reggae Fest that is scheduled to take place April 15, 2023 in the Leimert Park community in Los Angeles.

Other reggae artists on the short performance’s list are Jah Marks and the Soul Shakers, Ancient Rootsman, Tafari Watkins, Blaze Mob, Empress Indika, Bas360, Mr Surprize and one LA talented artist, Jah Malo.

The reggae fest starts noon until 6pm and is free to the public with displays of craft and food booths for your convenience. The debuted Peter Tosh Day event is presented by Peter Tosh Foundation Ltd in association with Qbwoy and Ladybea.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Commentary — Building Strong Children and Restoring Strong Adults: How One California Community Is Empowering Change

Gina Warren, Marilyn Woods, Damond “Fade” Dorrough, and Sarah Marikos | Special to CBM Partners, Carib Press, Community, 04/17/23

Gov. Newsom and Advocates at Impasse Over Funding for Black Students Education

Joe W. Bowers Jr. | CBM, Carib Press, Education, 04/17/23

Donald Trump files lawsuit against his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 04/16/23

Popular Los Angeles Jamaican Chef sentenced to Over 10 Years

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 04/15/23

The First Peter Tosh Day Reggae Fest at Leimert Park

Staff Writer, Carib Press, Music news, 04/15/23

As Nation Mourns, California Debates Concealed Firearm Laws

Maxim Elramsisy | CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 04/15/23

The California Black Media Political Playback: California Legislative Lori Wilson Is Receiving Medical Treatment for Cancer

Tanu Henry | CBM, Carib Press, Politics, 04/12/23

U.S. Women’s National Team Defeats Republic of Ireland 1-0

Staff Sports Reporter, Carib Press, Sports, 04/11/23

Calif. Black Chamber of Commerce Is Helping to Expand Broadband Access

Antonio Ray Harvey| CBM, Carib Press, News, 04/11/23

After Calif. Gig Worker Ruling, Advocates Want Protections for Contract Nurses, Too

Edward Henderson | CBM, Carib Press, Politics, 04/07/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in