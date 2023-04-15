The First Peter Tosh Day Reggae Fest at Leimert Park

Other reggae artists on the short performance’s list are Jah Marks and the Soul Shakers, Ancient Rootsman, Tafari Watkins, Blaze Mob, Empress Indika, Bas360, Mr Surprize and one LA talented artist, Jah Malo.

Reggae artist Bushman will be the headliner for the first Peter Tosh Day Reggae Fest that is scheduled to take place April 15, 2023 in the Leimert Park community in Los Angeles.

The reggae fest starts noon until 6pm and is free to the public with displays of craft and food booths for your convenience. The debuted Peter Tosh Day event is presented by Peter Tosh Foundation Ltd in association with Qbwoy and Ladybea.